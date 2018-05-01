12,000 Turn Out For Oxford's May Morning

About 12,000 people got up early in Oxford, for the traditional May Morning celebrations.

Crowds watched choristers sing from Magdalen College's Great Tower, before Morris Dancing in the city centre. It's a tradition which dates back more than 500 years.

One-way channels on the bridge this year seem to have helped avoid a crush of people.

The celebrations started at 6am with Magdalen College choir singing Hymnus Eucharisticus from the college's Great Tower. A crowd of about 12,000 people, stretching from Long Wall Street to the Plain Roundabout, listened to the choir.

Traditional events and activities, including Morris Dancing and folk singing, then took place across the city as the bells of Magdalen College's Great Tower rang out.

A new crowd management system, including one-way crowd flows on Magdalen Bridge, worked successfully.



Oxford City Council said: "This year we implemented a new crowd management system, which worked well and enabled people to flow across Magdalen Bridge during the event."

About 27,000 are thought to have attended in 2017. Helen Pike, the Master of Magdalen College School, tweeted this picture - saying 'Not quite as big a crowd as last year? Not a Bank Holiday this year...'

(Main image: @oxford_thinking)