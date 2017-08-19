30th Anniversary Hungerford Massacre

Disabled Man Continues Legal Battle
A severely disabled man is taking his legal battle over cuts to his care package to the Court of Appeal.
It's the thirtieth anniversary of the Hungerford massacre.
On this day in 1987 -- Michael Ryan shot dead 16 people in the town, dozens of others were injured before he then killed himself.
The motive was never established.
A private service is due to be held.
Neil Marney was an ambulance officer who was one of the first on the scene and has been speaking to Heart, he tells us "it was like something out of a movie, you just wouldn't have expected that in Hungerford." It is not something we will ever get over."
Inspectors say they're worried about the safety of inmates at Aylesbury's Youth Offenders Institution
An Oxford economist's calling for more places to be made available in elderly care homes.
The former head of private school in Berkshire's suggesting that degree courses could be reduced to two years.
