30th Anniversary Hungerford Massacre

19th August 2017, 12:22

Hungerford massacre

Comments

It's the thirtieth anniversary of the Hungerford massacre.


It's the thirtieth anniversary of the Hungerford massacre.

On this day in 1987 -- Michael Ryan shot dead 16 people in the town, dozens of others were injured before he then killed himself.

The motive was never established.

A private service is due to be held.

Neil Marney was an ambulance officer who was one of the first on the scene and has been speaking to Heart, he tells us "it was like something out of a movie, you just wouldn't have expected that in Hungerford." It is not something we will ever get over."

 

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred station:

Go

Stay tuned...

Watch heart TV

  • Now playing: The best feel good music

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart on Twitter