A40 Oxfordshire Crash Latest

A Woman Has Died In A40 Oxfordshire Collision Involving Up To 20 vehicles Involved which stretched for more than half a mile (1km).

Latest from Thames Valley Police -1pm

Thames Valley Police officers remain at the scene of multi-vehicle collisions on the A40, Witney.

Sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene earlier today.

The road remains closed in both directions, but officers are working to re-open the westbound carriageway.

The eastbound carriageway will remain closed while officers carry out investigations at the site of the collisions.

All vehicles which were not involved in the collision have now been released from the site.

Latest from South Central Ambulance Service.

We were called to the A40 at 08.22 this morning following reports of a serious, multiple vehicle collision. The incident stretches over around 1km on the road. There are six vehicles with significant damage and 10-15 with minor damage within that.



We have two patients with serious/life-threatening injuries – both of whom will be going to the John Radcliffe Hospital Major Trauma Unit but are still currently being treated at the scene. We have around 10-15 other patients with minor injuries who are staff on scene are currently assessing and treating.



We have multiple resources at the scene: three ambulances, three rapid response vehicles, two officers and the air ambulance car

The Met Office have had a weather warning in place for patches of thick fog in the area.