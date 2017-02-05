A404 Slip Road Closed Until Mon Near Handycross

Van Crashes Inches From River Glyne
We're told it's lucky no-one was seriously hurt after a van crashed into the corner of a pub and a bridge in Woodstock.
Thames Valley Police have closed off the A404 slip road in Buckinghamshire after officers found what is thought to be human remains.
The slip road near the Handycross roundabout, High Wycombe is likely to remain closed until Monday. The death is being treated as unexplained
During a routine patrol, a police officer discovered what are believed to be human remains at the roadside around 1.40pm on Saturday
Officers are at a very early stage in the investigation and are treating the death as unexplained.
The road is currently closed while police carry out an investigation into the death.
It is likely that the road closure will remain in place until Monday.
The other entry slip road on to the M40 Northbound remains open.
We're told it's lucky no-one was seriously hurt after a van crashed into the corner of a pub and a bridge in Woodstock.
Two family cars have been crash tested in Berkshire to mark the 20th anniversary of a European safety scheme.
Two swans have been shot and killed near Windsor Castle.
A man has died in the John Radcliffe Hospital after he was pulled from the River Cherwell in Oxford.
7am - 10am
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments