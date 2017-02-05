A404 Slip Road Closed Until Mon Near Handycross

Thames Valley Police have closed off the A404 slip road in Buckinghamshire after officers found what is thought to be human remains.



The slip road near the Handycross roundabout, High Wycombe is likely to remain closed until Monday. The death is being treated as unexplained

During a routine patrol, a police officer discovered what are believed to be human remains at the roadside around 1.40pm on Saturday

Officers are at a very early stage in the investigation and are treating the death as unexplained.

The road is currently closed while police carry out an investigation into the death.

It is likely that the road closure will remain in place until Monday.

The other entry slip road on to the M40 Northbound remains open.