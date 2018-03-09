Aylesbury Man Jailed For Running Down Soldiers

A man who ran over two soldiers in Aylesbury, after an argument at a nightclub, has been jailed for almost ten years.

They avoided serious injury in Buckingham Street in December - but Asif Mohammed then crashed his car after failing to stop for police.

The 30-year-old, from Discovery Street, has been sentenced to a total of nine years’ and eight months’ imprisonment.

Mohammed pleaded guilty to two counts of GBH with intent, one count of dangerous driving, one count of driving whilst disqualified, one count of possession of a bladed article, one count of possession of cannabis with intent to supply, one count of driving whilst over the prescribed, one count of driving with no insurance, one count of failing to stop for police and one count of driving with false number plates.

The conviction and sentencing relates to an incident on 14 December 2017 on Buckingham Street, Aylesbury, which happened at around 2.40am.

The incident started when Mohammed started being verbally aggressive towards members of the public in a local night club.

He proceeded to get into his car and then ran over two men in their twenties, with whom he had a verbal disagreement.

Both men, who are serving soldiers in the British Military, were hospitalised, but neither were seriously injured.

Mohammed then drove to a local petrol station, bought alcohol, racially abused members of the public and bragged that he had ran the two soldiers over.

Officers located him a short while later driving dangerously. He failed to stop for police, crashed his car and was arrested whilst trying to run off.

On arrest, officers found Mohammed was carrying a lock knife, and tests revealed him to be over the limit for alcohol. He also had a quantity of cannabis on him.

Mohammed was also driving whilst disqualified, had no insurance and was driving on fake number plates.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Richard Bazeley of Force CID based at Aylesbury police station, said:

“This defendant is clearly a dangerous individual and I am delighted he has received a sentence which reflects the severity of his actions. Following a seemingly minor disagreement, his actions were completely disproportionate, running over two men who were not even his intended victims.

“His reprehensible actions were undertaken whilst committing a number of driving offences which demonstrates his flagrant disregard for the law. He was also carrying a dangerous weapon and dealing drugs that damage our communities.

“Absolutely none of this behavior will be tolerated in the Thames Valley and all of our officers will work tirelessly using all available resources to bring offenders such as this to justice.

“I would like to thank the two victims for the comradery and bravery they showed to each other in their hour of need. I also thank the members of the public who rallied together, alerted authorities and came to the aid of the two victims until the police and paramedics were on scene.

“Many local people gave witness statements which has helped lead to this conviction and I thank them all for their assistance.

“The total sentence is nine years and eight months’ imprisonment which reflects how gravely the court have viewed this matter.

“This is a cautionary tale to anyone dealing drugs, carrying weapons and showing such a disregard for human life and the law.”