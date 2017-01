Aylesbury Murder Suspect Questioned

Police in Aylesbury are questioning a man on suspicion of murdering a man found stabbed on Monday.

Officers were called to reports a 26-year-old man had been stabbed in a home on Brompton Close on Monday morning.

He died in the Stoke Mandeville early on Tuesday.

We are told the man hasn't been formally identified yet and there will be a post mortem examination into his death.

An 18-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Monday. He has now been re-arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

Investigating officer, Det Insp Andy Shearwood of Major Crime, said: “We are carrying out a thorough investigation into this tragic death so we can determine what happened inside the address in Brompton Close yesterday.

“We believe this to be a domestic incident and therefore there is no risk to the wider public. However, I understand that serious offences such as these will have a dramatic impact on the community, therefore we will be carrying out reassurance patrols in the area, so if anyone has any concerns please speak to a police officer or police community support officer.

“There will be a police presence at the scene during the next few days as we continue our investigation. We will also be carrying out house to house enquiries in the area.

“Anyone with information about the incident should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.

“If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”