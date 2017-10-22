Banbury Murder Victim Had "Heart Of Gold"

22 October 2017, 10:12

Adrian Fannon

A man found stabbed to death at a flat in Banbury's been described as the ultimate loveable rogue by his family.

39-year-old Adrian Fannon was found dead along with Mark Pawley in Newland Road earlier this month.

A man's been charged with murdering them.

The full statement reads:

“Our Adrian was the ultimate loveable rogue who took a couple of wrong turns along the way. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone he could.

“He was an affectionate son, brother and uncle. His nephews and nieces meant the world to him, he was so proud of them and he made them laugh, they adored him.

“As siblings there will now always be one sixth of us missing.

“He was loved dearly by the whole family and his passing has left a big hole in all our hearts.”

Trending on Heart

Amanda Holden Spills The Beans On Her Relationship

Amanda Holden Reveals She Has 'Always Loved' Simon Cowell

Scarlett Moffatt Opens Up About Her Split

WATCH: Scarlett Moffatt Reveals How She Is Coping With Her Break Up
Rachel Riley left red faced

Rachel Riley Left Blushing After Rude 8 Letter Word Appeared On Countdown!
Mel Sue Mary Berry

Mel And Sue Will Reunite With Mary Berry For A Christmas Special

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gunman takes hostages at bowling alley: Witness

Residents speak of horror after baby falls from sixth floor of Bradford flats

Man arrested by Israeli police after writing 'good morning' on Facebook

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News