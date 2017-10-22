Banbury Murder Victim Had "Heart Of Gold"

A man found stabbed to death at a flat in Banbury's been described as the ultimate loveable rogue by his family.

39-year-old Adrian Fannon was found dead along with Mark Pawley in Newland Road earlier this month.

A man's been charged with murdering them.

The full statement reads:

“Our Adrian was the ultimate loveable rogue who took a couple of wrong turns along the way. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone he could.

“He was an affectionate son, brother and uncle. His nephews and nieces meant the world to him, he was so proud of them and he made them laugh, they adored him.

“As siblings there will now always be one sixth of us missing.

“He was loved dearly by the whole family and his passing has left a big hole in all our hearts.”