Basingstoke FC Player Tribute

28 January 2018, 12:22
Basingstoke Football club have released a tribute in memory of one of their academy players named as one of the teenagers who died in a crash in Hayes on Friday.
The group were reportedly on their way to a party when they were in collision with a car.
Tributes have also been left at Farnborough Football Club where Harry Rice used to be an academy player.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested, police are still trying to trace another man
Basingstoke FC Club Statement