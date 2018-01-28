Basingstoke FC Player Tribute

Basingstoke Football club have released a tribute in memory of one of their academy players named as one of the teenagers who died in a crash in Hayes on Friday.

The group were reportedly on their way to a party when they were in collision with a car.

Tributes have also been left at Farnborough Football Club where Harry Rice used to be an academy player.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested, police are still trying to trace another man

Basingstoke FC Club Statement