Basingstoke Man Held After Boy Dies In Sainsbury's Lorry Crash

A driver from Basingstoke's been arrested after the death of a three-year-old boy in Dorset.

He was knocked over as he crossed North Street in Wareham with his family this morning, and was pronounced dead in hospital.

A man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

The boy sustained very serious injuries and was taken to Dorset County Hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead a short time later. The coroner has been notified.

North Street remains closed between the junction with West Street and the roundabout at the junction with the A351 while collision investigators examine the scene. The closure is expected to remain in place for some time.

A 43-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences and is currently assisting officers with their enquiries.

Inspector Matt Butler, of the traffic unit, said:

"Very sadly I can confirm that a three-year-old boy has died today following a collision. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very traumatic time. They have requested privacy.

"A full investigation is underway into the circumstances of the collision and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the manner of driving of the lorry immediately before to please come forward.

"I am also keen to hear from any motorists who were travelling along North Street at the relevant time and have dashcam fitted in their vehicles."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 29:65. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.