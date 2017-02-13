BMW Cowley Workers Could Join Strike

Murder Investigation In Berkshire
A 59-Year-Old Man's Died And Another's In Critical Condition, Found With Stab Wounds At Separate Addresses In Slough.
Thousands of BMW workers are threatening to go on strike in a row over pensions.
The car giant is planning to close its final salary scheme by the end of May.
Unite said 7,000 workers could be involved in an industrial dispute if the company presses ahead with the proposals.
General secretary Len McCluskey has written to senior managers warning of ``growing anger'' among car workers who make models, including the Mini.
Mr McCluskey wrote: ``At a recent meeting of senior Unite shop stewards from all plants, I was able to gauge the concern, frustration and anger of our members.
``It is evident that, if we do not resolve the differences that exist, then the likelihood of serious industrial action will occur.
``I am suggesting that I meet with senior members of BMW management to review current positions,'' said Mr McCluskey, adding that the company should put its plans on hold.
Unite said the company had agreed to hold talks later this month.
A 59-Year-Old Man's Died And Another's In Critical Condition, Found With Stab Wounds At Separate Addresses In Slough.
It's claimed around a fifth of passengers using ticket machines could be either paying too much or at risk of a penalty fare.
A man has been charged after two police officers were attacked in Aldershot.
All frontline police in the Thames Valley and Hampshire are being issued controversial spitguards.
9am - 10am
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments