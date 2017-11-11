Body Of Man Found Near Reading Lido

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information following the unexplained death of a man in Caversham, Reading.



Shortly before 10am on Tuesday (7/11) the body of a man was found in the River Thames at Reading Bridge, close to the Thames Lido.

The man has subsequently been identified as Michael ‘Mick’ Hartnup, of Edenham Crescent, Reading.

His death is being treated as unexplained but is not currently believed to be suspicious.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Nathan Lampard, of Reading Force CID, said: “I would like to continue to appeal for information in relation to Mick and anyone who has seen him since the last sighting of him at the Turks Head public house on London Road, Reading at around 3.30pm on Monday (6/11).

“Despite our extensive enquiries, we have not yet been able to trace his next of kin and so a public appeal is now our only option. We need anyone who has details of his relatives to come forward to ensure that Mick can be laid to rest in a way he would have wanted.

“We received a positive response to our first appeal for information. Mick has been named locally and on social media and messages of condolence have been posted on his Facebook page.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference URN 376 7/11, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.