Boy Dies In Oracle Furniture Incident

BMW Cowley Workers Could Join Strike
Thousands of BMW workers are threatening to go on strike in a row over pensions.
A 10-year-old boy has died from severe head injuries following an incident at the Oracle Shopping Centre.
Police were called by South Central Ambulance service at 4.15pm yesterday afternoon.
Paramedics found the boy suffering serious head injuries after what police have called an incident involving shop furniture.
He was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The boy's next of kin have been informed.
Thames Valley Police said the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and officers are continuing to make inquiries.
Thousands of BMW workers are threatening to go on strike in a row over pensions.
A 59-Year-Old Man's Died And Another's In Critical Condition, Found With Stab Wounds At Separate Addresses In Slough.
It's claimed around a fifth of passengers using ticket machines could be either paying too much or at risk of a penalty fare.
A man has been charged after two police officers were attacked in Aldershot.
10am - 12pm
Anita Baker Sweet Love
10:16
Whitney Houston I Will Always Love You
10:08
UB40 (I Can't Help) Falling In Love With You
10:06
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments