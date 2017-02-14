Boy Dies In Oracle Furniture Incident

14th February 2017

Oracle Furniture Incident

A 10-year-old boy has died from severe head injuries following an incident at the Oracle Shopping Centre.

Police were called by South Central Ambulance service at 4.15pm yesterday afternoon.

Paramedics found the boy suffering serious head injuries after what police have called an incident involving shop furniture.

He was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The boy's next of kin have been informed.

Thames Valley Police said the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and officers are continuing to make inquiries.

