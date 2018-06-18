Boys Charged Over Aylesbury Attempted Murder

18 June 2018, 09:57

Thames Valley Police

Police have charged two boys in connection with the attempted murder of another in Aylesbury.

The 17-year-old boy was found injured in Walton Street, near the church, about 2.45 last Thursday afternoon.

He'd been stabbed and is currently in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

A 15-year-old boy from Aylesbury, who was arrested on Thursday, has now been charged with one count of section 18 wounding with intent.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old boy from Aylesbury has been arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder.

They are both due to appear at Aylesbury Youth Court on Friday (22 June).

Another 15-year-old boy from Aylesbury has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released under investigation.

