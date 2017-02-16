Bracknell Based Waitrose UK's Top Supermarket

Waitrose has again topped the Which? supermarket consumer satisfaction survey.

The consumer group asked more than 7,000 shoppers about their experience of supermarkets they had used in the previous six months both in store and online.

Waitrose, whose headquarters are in Bracknell topped the in store supermarket survey for the third year in a row, just beating Marks & Spencer.

Which? had asked shoppers to rate stores based on factors such as their appearance, how easy it was to find products and the overall quality of fresh products.

The overall score stores received was also based on whether or not customers would recommend them to a friend.

A spokeswoman for Waitrose said: ``We are really happy our partners' hard work in our shops has been recognised.''