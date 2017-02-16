Bracknell Based Waitrose UK's Top Supermarket

Kaden Described As Loving, Cheeky And Energetic
The family of a 10 year old boy who died in a shop in Reading have described him as loving, cheeky and energetic.
Waitrose has again topped the Which? supermarket consumer satisfaction survey.
The consumer group asked more than 7,000 shoppers about their experience of supermarkets they had used in the previous six months both in store and online.
Waitrose, whose headquarters are in Bracknell topped the in store supermarket survey for the third year in a row, just beating Marks & Spencer.
Which? had asked shoppers to rate stores based on factors such as their appearance, how easy it was to find products and the overall quality of fresh products.
The overall score stores received was also based on whether or not customers would recommend them to a friend.
A spokeswoman for Waitrose said: ``We are really happy our partners' hard work in our shops has been recognised.''
The family of a 10 year old boy who died in a shop in Reading have described him as loving, cheeky and energetic.
Police, Ambulance crews and the Fire Service have released a statement about the explosion and fire in Oxford.
An explosion has caused a building to collapse in Oxford.
A 10-year-old boy has died from severe head injuries following an incident at the Oracle Shopping Centre.
2pm - 7pm
Katy Perry Firework
15:08
Destiny's Child Lose My Breath
15:05
Moloko Sing It Back
15:01
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments