Brexit Farming Warning Before Oxford Conference

Woman Loses Tooth In Banbury Club Attack
A woman's been attacked in a nightclub in Banbury after there was an argument over a spilt drink.
MPs want the Government to bring forward new laws to make sure protections for the environment stay strong after Brexit.
The Environmental Audit Committee wants ministers to introduce a new Environmental Protection Act.
It would be to guard against the impact the UK's split from Brussels could have on the nation's wildlife and natural habitats.
Committee chairwoman Mary Creagh said: ``Changes from Brexit could put our countryside, farming and wildlife at risk."
Adding,
"UK farming faces significant risks - from a loss of subsidies and tariffs on farm exports, to increased competition from countries with weaker food, animal welfare and environmental standards.
"The Government must not trade away these key protections as we leave the EU. It should also give clarity over any future farm subsidies.''
It comes as the Oxford Farming Conference 2017 gets underway in the city.
The more than 450 delegates include many people from the wider food chain, retail, NGOs, scientific organisations, policy-making bodies and governments from around the world.
The first farming conference in Oxford took place in 1936.
A woman's been attacked in a nightclub in Banbury after there was an argument over a spilt drink.
One Woman Died, While A 56-year-old still in John Radcliffe Hospital in Critical Condition.
Fans Arriving in Goring-On-Thames To Pay Tribute To Music Icon Who Died At 53 On Christmas Day.
People encouraged to take part in Alcohol Concern's annual booze free challenge
1am - 4am
Destiny's Child Survivor
02:44
Jess Glynne Don't Be So Hard On Yourself
02:38
Daft Punk Get Lucky ft. Pharrell Williams
02:35
Katy Perry Firework
02:32
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments