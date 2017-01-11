Brexit Hearing At Oxford Uni

Rape Investigation Near Oxford Brookes Uni
A man's been arrested on suspicion of rape after police were called to Raleigh Park near Oxford Brookes University.
Experts from Oxford Uni and Oxford Brookes how they expect to be affected by Brexit this morning.
Both institutions have been looking into the impact of the UK leaving the European Union.
The Education Select Committee is holding an evidence session at Oxford's Pembroke College called 'Brexit and Higher Education'.
Witnesses include Oxford Uni's Head of Brexit Strategy Professor Alan Buchan and Cambridge Uni's Professor of EU Law Catherine Barnard.
The Vice Chancellor of Oxford Brookes, Professor Alistair Fitt and Coventry Uni Vice Chancellor Professor John latham will also give evidence.
It's on in the Harold Lee Room from 9.15.
A man has been treated for shoulder injuries after two vans crashed on the M4.
The Duchess of Cambridge celebrates her 35th birthday today.
RSPCA Try To Trace Owner After Car Jumped Out Of Car On Thursday
12pm - 1pm
