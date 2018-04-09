Caversham Woman Jailed For Fraud

A woman from Caversham is starting more than two years in jail, for burglary and fraud.

33-year-old Michelle Stevens, from Mead Close admitted breaking into a home in the town last October. She took a TV and bank cards, which she then used.

Stevens was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday 4 April after she pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and two counts of fraud at the same hearing.

At around 4.15am on 12 October 2017, Stevens gained entry to a property on Paddock Road, Caversham, whist the female victim in her sixties was asleep.

Stevens took a television and two purses were stolen from the lounge and the hallway.

Stevens then used the cards she found in the purses to fraudulently purchase goods.

The victim was not hurt during the burglary.

Investigating officer, PC Victoria Driver, of the Investigation Hub based at Reading police station, said:

“Thames Valley Police will thorouhgly investigate burglaries and bring offenders to justice. Stevens entered a guilty plea due to the overwhelming evidnce again her.

“I am pleased that another burglar is behind bars and I hope this sends the message for other criminals that you will be investigated and brought before the courts for justice to be served.”