CCTV Over Reading Cash Machine Attack

CCTV's been released of two suspects who attacked and robbed a man at a cash machine in Reading.

He was punched in the face and his phone, card and money were taken by two men outside Metrobank in November.

Just after 8.30pm on 12 November 2017 the victim, a man in his forties, was withdrawing money from the cashpoint outside Metrobank when he was approached by two men.

The two men assaulted the man, and stole the victim’s phone, bank card and money.

During the incident the victim sustained bruising to one eye.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Alan Pearcy based at Reading police station, said: “I would ask that anyone who recognises these men please contact police immediately as we believe that they may have vital information which could assist our investigation.

“Anyone who saw or heard anything, even if you don’t think it is significant, please contact police.

“Anyone with any information about the incident please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 and quote reference 43170337031.

“If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”

