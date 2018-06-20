Concerns Over Thames Valley Police Custody

A report's revealed serious safety concerns with how Thames Valley Police treat people in custody.

Inspectors found they didn't always use proportionate force and missed checks due to staff shortages. But they say detainees were held in generally clean and well-maintained cells and were treated respectfully.

The force says it'll address the areas for improvement which have been raised.

Overall, Thames Valley had 'a strong and focused governance structure that provided appropriate accountability for custody.'The force was said to have worked well with a range of partner agencies to divert vulnerable people from custody, though 'efforts to ensure that children spent as little time as possible in custody were sometimes undermined by the lack of appropriate alternative accommodation provided by local authorities'.

HM Inspectorate of Prisons and HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services raised some serious concerns:

- The force did not comply with several requirements of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE). Concerns included reviews of detention and the rousing of intoxicated detainees.

- Though custody staff often de-escalated situations effectively to avoid using force, inspectors found records of the use of force were inconsistent. “In cases we reviewed, the use of force was not always proportionate to the threat posed. Governance of the use of force in custody was not sufficiently rigorous.”

- Some serious safety concerns and significant risks to detainees were not managed well enough. Shortages of staff meant cell call bells frequently went unanswered and detainee checks were not always conducted in line with observation levels set.

- Strip searches were properly authorised but were not always conducted thoroughly enough. Some detainees could retrieve concealed items while in the cell, such as drugs and other items that could cause harm, despite having been searched and sometimes while being closely watched. Two detainees were taken to hospital after taking drugs while in custody.

Peter Clarke, HM Chief Inspector of Prisons, and Wendy Williams, HM Inspector of Constabulary, said:

“This inspection of custody facilities in Thames Valley was generally positive. The force had demonstrated some progress following our last inspection, especially in health services, and could evidence positive practice. With respect to the significant concerns and areas for improvement we identified, we were confident that the force’s strong leadership and clear grip on performance would enable it to act effectively to address these issues.”

Responding to the report Superintendent Katy Barrow-Grint, Head of Criminal Justice, said:

“Ensuring high standards across all of the custody areas within the force is a priority. I am pleased that today’s report finds that our custody facilities are generally positive and that we have demonstrated progress since the last inspection.

“The inspectors said they are ‘confident the force’s strong leadership and clear grip on performance will enable the force to act effectively to address the issues that have been identified’.

“I will be reviewing the findings of the report closely and working with colleagues and partners across the Thames Valley to ensure that, where areas have been identified for improvement, we will act to address these. Already we have an interim plan in place to address the main recommendations including training on conducting inspector reviews for complete compliance with the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE) and a review of training for conducting searches.

“I am pleased that the report has recognised the progress we have made since the last inspection in particular in our health services which were found have improved significantly.

“It states that inspectors found there was a clear commitment to providing effective custody services, custody sergeants were well trained, interactions between custody staff and detainees were respectful and staff paid good attention to individual needs. Our custody suites were found to be generally clear and well maintained, with little graffiti. Custody staff dealt well with many challenging detainees, and often de-escalated situations effectively to avoid using force.

“We will act on any learning from this report and welcome the recognition of the progress made since the last report and the findings of this inspection which are generally positive.”