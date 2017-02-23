Didcot Remembers One Year On

A minute silence will be held today in memory of the four men who died in the Didcot Power Station Collapse.

Christopher Huxtable, from Swansea, Kenneth Cresswell and John Shaw, both from Rotherham, and Michael Collings, from Teesside, lost their lives after the partial collapse of the boiler house at the Didcot A plant on February 23 2016. Two other men also sustained serious injuries.

The body of Michael Collings was recovered on the evening of the collapse in the immediate aftermath. Weeks on following desperate pleas from the families of Ken Cresswell, Chris Huxtable and John Shaw who were still missing beneath 20,000 tonnes of debris the search began to find them. It took seven months before the bodies of all the men were recovered.

'Battling For Answers'

Today's silence comes as lawyers representing some of the families of those killed say they are "battling for answers''.

Keith Cundall, a specialist workplace accident lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, who represents the families of Mr Cresswell, Mr Shaw and Mr Huxtable, said "uncertainty" is causing distress to the victims' relatives.

He said:"The lives of the families we represent have been changed forever and the uncertainty about the current situation continues to cause them an unbelievable amount of distress, particularly after the ordeal they went through before their loved ones were finally recovered.

"The families want to know why this terrible event occurred and we will support them in getting the answers they deserve.

" As the anniversary passes it is a timely reminder that it has been a year since the accident and the families are still battling for answers."

Thames Valley Police and the Health and Safety Executive say they are continuing to investigate what happened. Representatives from both organisations will hold a minute silence at the site of the collapse today (23/2).

Supt Rory Freeman, LPA Commander for South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse, said: “Today will I imagine be another challenging day for the families who lost their loved ones in this tragic incident.

“My thoughts remain with them and those who suffered injuries, and we continue to support those affected and give them the answers as to why their loved ones lost their lives.”

HSE’s Chief Inspector of Construction Peter Baker also paid his respects saying: “My thoughts and those of all at HSE are with the families of those who died and were injured at Didcot, particularly today as we mark the first anniversary of this tragedy.

"The HSE investigation team has been working tirelessly with our colleagues at Thames Valley Police to discover the circumstances behind the building collapse.

"We want to assure everyone affected by this incident and especially the bereaved families that we remain fully committed to identifying the cause.”

The Investigation So Far

More than 1,300 statements have been taken by police officers, over 2,600 physical and documentary exhibits have been collected and 60,000 still images and video footage are all being used to try and gather information around the circumstances of the collapse. Senior investigating officer for TVP, Det Ch Inspector Craig Kirby, said: “Given the scale and unprecedented nature of this incident, the highly complex investigation being conducted, is progressing at pace. “The evidence is being examined by both TVP and HSE, with assistance from forensic archaeologists, metallurgists and structural engineers. “In the coming months TVP and HSE will have completed their work at the Didcot site, and the investigation will continue off-site. “Thames Valley Police and HSE are entirely committed to uncovering why this tragedy happened and will seek justice for those affected, should any wrongdoing be found to have taken place.” The force says it is continuing to support those affected by the incident and it is providing families of the four men who died with regular updates on the progress of the investigation. LISTEN: Didcot Remembers

Heart's Bryony Waite was one of the first reporters on the scene and has returned to the site. Listen below