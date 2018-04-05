Efit After Wendover Machete Robbery

An efit's been issued of an armed robber, who raided a Tesco Express near Aylesbury with a machete.

He threatened a woman working in the Wendover branch in February, and stole cash from the tills.

At around 11.40pm on Saturday 17 February, a man entered the Tesco Express store in Tring Road.

The man threatened a female member of staff and demanded that she open the safe for the store.

The safe was not opened, but the man was led into the store where he emptied the tills, stealing a quantity of cash.

The offender then left the scene after telling staff to count to 30.

The man depicted in the E-Fit image is black, just under 6ft tall with a large build.

He is described as being in his late thirties to midforties with predominantly black facial hair, which was slightly greying, and dark eyes.

The man was dressed in black, also wearing a black beanie-type hat and was also carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101, quoting reference number 43180051378.