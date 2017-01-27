Elderly Man Mugged In Oxford

27th January 2017, 06:28

Essex Street Oxford

An investigation has started after a man in his eighties was mugged in Oxford.

It happened around 12.20 yesterday morning (26/1) as he walked down Magdalen Road.

Police say as he turned left onto Essex Street, he was approached from behind by a woman who asked him for change.

The man gave her some money and continued walking down the road. He was then pulled to the ground from behind.

An unknown man then took the victim’s wallet, before leaving the scene.

Investigating officer PC Eva Ramirez said: “This was a very frightening incident for the victim. Thankfully he was not injured.

“I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information which could assist with the investigation. Please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43170024779.”

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.

