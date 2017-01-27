Elderly Man Mugged In Oxford

Hampshire 'Horse Whisperer' Convicted Of Cruelty
A pony treated by Jonathan Hurst was left with an eye injury and her tongue split open in Wherwell last year.
An investigation has started after a man in his eighties was mugged in Oxford.
It happened around 12.20 yesterday morning (26/1) as he walked down Magdalen Road.
Police say as he turned left onto Essex Street, he was approached from behind by a woman who asked him for change.
The man gave her some money and continued walking down the road. He was then pulled to the ground from behind.
An unknown man then took the victim’s wallet, before leaving the scene.
Investigating officer PC Eva Ramirez said: “This was a very frightening incident for the victim. Thankfully he was not injured.
“I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information which could assist with the investigation. Please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43170024779.”
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.
A pony treated by Jonathan Hurst was left with an eye injury and her tongue split open in Wherwell last year.
The Chancellor of Oxford University has urged the Government to stop treating international students as economic migrants.
Overuse of antibiotics was the main reason for a serious stomach bug outbreak that spread through UK hospitals in the mid-2000s.
Oxfordshire is getting a new fire station in Carterton.
2pm - 3pm
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments