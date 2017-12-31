Extra Thames Valley Police Patrols For NY Celebrations

The emergency services across the South Coast are preparing for one of their busiest nights of the year - as thousands head out for New Year celebrations.

Police are urging people to make sure they stay with friends and make sure everyone gets home safe.

Extra officers will be out on patrols

SCAS Ambulance Service Have This Advice

Paul Jefferies, Assistant Director of Operations at SCAS, said:

“We would encourage the public to use 999 and A&E only for life-threatening or serious emergencies; advice they should follow all year round, but particularly during the winter and Christmas period which sees the highest demand across all NHS services. We predict our 999 demand on an hourly basis (normally within 5% accuracy) and then match our resources to these figures by hour of day. Our resourcing over the festive period in South Central is strong, but there are a number of ways members of the public can really help us make sure we can get to our most seriously ill or injured patients as quickly as possible.”

Only calling 999 when someone is suffering a life-threatening illness or injury, for example:

Loss of consciousness

Persistent, severe chest pain

Breathing difficulties, or not breathing at all

Severe bleeding that cannot be stopped

If you suspect someone is having a heart attack or stroke

Severe allergic reaction

If you are experiencing a non-life threatening illness or injury you could consider:

Visiting your local pharmacy

Access NHS Choices online to check your symptoms and find your nearest service

Go to Walk-in Centres and Minor Injuries Units

Contact your GP or out of hours GP

Contact NHS 111



You could also consider:

FIRST Stop – Reading Minster – Sun 31 Dec (21:00-03:00)

SOS Service – Oxford City Centre, Cornmarket – Sun 31 Dec (22.45-05.00)