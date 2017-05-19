Final Preparations For Wedding Of The Year In Berkshire Village

Reading Olympic Champion Picks Up MBE
Diver Chris Mears Due At Buckingham Palace With Dive Partner Jack Laugher
The finishing touches are being made in a small village in Berkshire for the most talked about wedding of the year so far.
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews tie the knot at St Marks' Chuch in Englefield on Saturday,
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be pageboy and bridesmaid.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Woodcote.
Officers are appealing for witnesses after 26 one-week-old lambs were killed in a field in Baughurst.
Yann Kermorgant's closer to ending his career in the Premier League after firing Reading into the Championship play-off final
