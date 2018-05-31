Firefighters Tackled Bicester Workshop Fire

Firefighters in Bicester have managed to prevent a fire in a workshop spreading to a thatched property nearby.

It started by accident at Lisseters Antiques in Kings End yesterday afternoon, with smoke seen from a good distance away.

Five fire appliances attended from Bicester, Rewley Road (Oxford), Slade Park (Oxford), Wheatley & Buckingham along with specialist appliances from Oxford, Kidlington and Woodstock.

Crews in breathing apparatus gained access via surrounding properties and worked in difficult conditions to extinguish the fire and simultaneously stop it spreading to the thatched roof of the main property which was successful.

The occupiers of the property were treated by South Central Ambulance for possible smoke inhalation.

Crews have worked through the afternoon to continue to damp down hotspots and investigate the fire which is believed to be accidental. In addition fans were used at the neighbouring Littlebury Hotel to remove smoke.

At the height of the incident Thames Valley Police facilitated a road closure of Kings End to allow crews to work unhindered.

Crew Manager Chris Philpott from Bicester Fire Station said:

“Crews worked hard to contain the fire to the workshop, and importantly stop it spreading anywhere further in difficult conditions. Fortunately the occupiers on discovering the fire didn’t enter the building, and called the fire service immediately and on arrival were then able to give us vital information on the contents and assist with access."