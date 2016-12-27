Floral Tributes Outside George Michael's Oxfordshire Home

A40 Oxfordshire Crash Latest
A Woman Has Died In Collision Involving Up To 20 vehicles Involved.
Fans Arriving in Goring-On-Thames To Pay Tribute To Music Icon Who Died At 53 On Christmas Day.
Floral Tributes In Oxfordshire.
People spent Boxing Day laying flowers outside the singer's cottage.
Watch video from Our Reporter In Village of Goring Along River Thames NearGeorge Michael's Oxfordshire Home
George Michael has passed away peacefully at his home in Oxfordshire according to his publicist.
Some families at the Royal Berkshire and John Radcliffe Hospitals don't know if they're spending their last Christmas Day together.
Work on the major Crossrail Project so trains from Reading and Oxford will not go to Paddington.
