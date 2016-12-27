Floral Tributes Outside George Michael's Oxfordshire Home

27th December 2016, 11:05

George Michael Oxfordshire tributes

Fans Arriving in Goring-On-Thames To Pay Tribute To Music Icon Who Died At 53 On Christmas Day.

Floral Tributes In Oxfordshire.

People spent Boxing Day laying flowers outside the singer's cottage.

 

First Tributes start to arrive early on Boxing 

Floral Tribute  George Michael Floral Tributes Oxfordshire

 

Watch video from Our Reporter In Village of Goring Along River Thames NearGeorge Michael's Oxfordshire Home

 

