Fresh Strikes On South Western Trains

Workers on South Western Railway are going to stage a three-day strike in the long-running dispute over the role of guards.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union says its members will walk-out for three days in from 21 June. The RMT has instructed members not to book on duty from 00:01 on Thursday 21 June until 23:59 on Saturday 23 June.

The union said the action will hit South Western Railway's (SWR) services, which include busy commuter routes to London Waterloo.

RMT General Secretary, Mick Cash said:

“RMT has made every effort to progress talks with South Western Railway but there has been a total lack of goodwill from the company and as a consequence we have no option but to confirm this further round of industrial action.

“The responsibility for this escalation rests solely with the company who know full well that the union won’t stand aside while they play fast and loose with both the talks process and the safety and well-being of the general public.

“We have long detected the dead hand of the Government interfering to stop us reaching negotiated settlements in the current disputes and it’s about time Chris Grayling stopped playing politics with passenger safety and started taking the issue seriously. He should be putting pressure on his rail contractors to reach a settlement rather than encouraging this cavalier approach to passenger safety and disabled access.

“RMT remains committed to the principle of genuine and meaningful talks in this dispute.”