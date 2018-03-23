Further Arrest Over Oxford Murder

23 March 2018, 09:09

Police arrest

Another arrest's been made by detectives investigating the murder of Christopher Lemonius in Oxford.

The 27-year-old died after a big fight in Jourdain Road in Blackbird Leys last June.

A woman's been questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender.

10 people have already been charged.

Thames Valley Police said:

'A further arrest has been made as part of an ongoing murder investigation in Blackbird Leys.

'Officers are continuing to carry out a murder investigation following the death of 27-year-old Christopher Lemonius on 1 June, 2017.

'On Tuesday (20/3), a 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

'She has been released under investigation.

'A total of 10 people have been charged in connection with the incident.'

