Further Arrest Over Oxford Murder
23 March 2018, 09:09
Another arrest's been made by detectives investigating the murder of Christopher Lemonius in Oxford.
The 27-year-old died after a big fight in Jourdain Road in Blackbird Leys last June.
A woman's been questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender.
10 people have already been charged.
Thames Valley Police said:
'A further arrest has been made as part of an ongoing murder investigation in Blackbird Leys.
'Officers are continuing to carry out a murder investigation following the death of 27-year-old Christopher Lemonius on 1 June, 2017.
'On Tuesday (20/3), a 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
'She has been released under investigation.
'A total of 10 people have been charged in connection with the incident.'