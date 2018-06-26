Heathrow Third Runway Backed By MPs

MPs have overwhelmingly backed the government's £14bn proposal to expand Heathrow Airport with a third runway.

In a vote late on Monday, the House of Commons supported the plan by 415 to 119, giving the government a huge majority of 296.

Ministers were aided by the support of 119 Labour MPs voting in favour of the plan, with many of the party's trade union backers in favour of a third runway.

Eight Tory MPs, including Windsor MP Adam Afriyie and ex-ministers Justine Greening and Greg Hands, rebelled against the party's three-line whip and voted against expansion.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who gave his MPs a free vote on the issue, was joined by 93 of his colleagues in voting against a third runway.

Immediately after the vote result, Greenpeace vowed to join a cross-party group of London councils and the city's mayor Sadiq Khan in a legal challenge.

Monday's proceedings were subject to a demonstration by a dozen protesters lying down in parliament's central lobby while chanting "vote no, Heathrow". They later left voluntarily.

Greenpeace UK's executive director John Sauven said:

"This Heathrow flight has failed all safety checks, yet ministers have boarded it anyway and persuaded a majority of MPs to go along with them.

"But we can't just look the other way while the whole dashboard flashes red with warning lights.

"The UK government won't be able to tackle illegal levels of air pollution, never mind leaving a healthier environment to the next generation, if a new Heathrow runway is built.

"If ministers don't want to uphold the laws protecting us from toxic fumes and climate change, we're going to ask a court to do that."

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who famously vowed to lie down in front of bulldozers to prevent expansion of the airport, was visiting Afghanistan and so skipped the vote.

The trip, during which Mr Johnson met NATO and Afghanistan officials as well as British troops, allowed the cabinet minister to avoid having to resign from government in order to register his disapproval of expanding Heathrow.

Business groups and airline leaders responded with delight. Carolyn Fairbairn, director-general of business lobby group the CBI, described the support for expansion as a "truly historic decision" which will "open the doors to a new era in the UK's global trading relationships".

Mike Cherry, chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, said expanding the west London hub is "clearly in the long-term national interest of the UK economy".

He insisted that "the debate is now over, it is time to build".

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines UK, the industry association representing UK carriers, described the vote as a "welcome shot in the arm for UK plc". He went on:

"Airlines stand ready to respond to the unlocking of new capacity by creating new routes and helping to connect the UK to new markets and destinations.

"The economic boost this will provide to all regions of the UK will be transformational."

If Heathrow is granted development consent following a planned public consultation, construction would begin in 2021 ahead of the third runway opening in 2026.