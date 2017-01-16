Investigation Into Oxfordshire Plane Crash

Aston Rowant Nature Reserve

A pilot has died after his light aircraft crashed a short distance from where it took off in Oxfordshire.

Thames Valley Police said the pilot, an unidentified man, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, at Aston Rowant Nature Reserve on the border with Bucks, at around 2.30pm on Sunday.

The aircraft reportedly left from Turweston Aerodrome a short distance north of the crash site.

A police spokesman said: "The emergency services remain at the scene, and an investigation into the incident will take place.''

