Kate Turns 35

9th January 2017, 06:20

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrates her 35th birthday today.

Kate is expected to mark the occasion privately with the Duke of Cambridge and her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, ahead of her first public engagements of the new year.

On Wednesday, the Duchess is dropping in on an Early Years Parenting Unit at the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families in north London to learn more about their work with families with children under five years old.

The Duchess, who has now been a member of the Royal Family for nearly six years, was born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, on January 9 1982.

