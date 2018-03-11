Latest On Blackwater Attempted Murder Case

A teenager is still in hospital four weeks after an attempted murder case started in Blackwater in North Hampshire.

Officers want to trace more people living in the area who may have seen what happened in Hearsey Gardens

A 16-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man arrested are now on bail until May

Four others have been released from custody but remain under investigation





Latest from Hampshire Police

The teenage boy sustained serious injuries after he was shot in the torso in Hearsey Gardens, shortly before 3pm on Saturday 10 February.

His injuries are described as life-changing and he remains in hospital.

A 16-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man, both from Blackwater, were arrested in connection with this incident and released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Their bail has now been extended until May 10, with the same conditions.

A 34-year-old woman, 49-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, all from Blackwater, and a 41-year-old man from Farnborough, also arrested in connection with this incident, were released from custody but remain under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Justin Torgout said: “Our investigation is ongoing and we are following several lines of enquiry.

“We are keen to build a bigger picture of what happened that day. While we have spoken to some residents, we believe that there may be others who have not yet come forward.

“If you have any information about what happened, then please get in touch as soon as possible.

“You can do that by contacting us on 101, or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

“If you have any wider information about the area that you think might be relevant, then you can contact us or one of our partners.

“We are working together with other agencies, such as the housing association and Hart District Council, to address community concern in Hearsey Gardens.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference 'Operation Store', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.