M40 Reopens After Remains Found

6th February 2017, 06:12

M40 Wycombe Remains

A stretch of the M40 in Buckinghamshire has reopened after human remains were found by the roadside.

Officers say they were on a routine Saturday afternoon patrol of the motorway when they made the discovery by the roadside.

The remains were found by the A404 slip road just off the Handycross Roundabout for High Wycombe and they have now been taken away.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

15-year-old Ben Thomas from Stokenchurch is still missing but we're told his disappearance and this discovery are not linked.

