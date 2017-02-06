M40 Reopens After Remains Found

A404 Slip Road Closed Until Mon Near Handycross
Police Find Human Remains Near Roadside
A stretch of the M40 in Buckinghamshire has reopened after human remains were found by the roadside.
Officers say they were on a routine Saturday afternoon patrol of the motorway when they made the discovery by the roadside.
The remains were found by the A404 slip road just off the Handycross Roundabout for High Wycombe and they have now been taken away.
The death is being treated as unexplained.
15-year-old Ben Thomas from Stokenchurch is still missing but we're told his disappearance and this discovery are not linked.
Police Find Human Remains Near Roadside
We're told it's lucky no-one was seriously hurt after a van crashed into the corner of a pub and a bridge in Woodstock.
Two family cars have been crash tested in Berkshire to mark the 20th anniversary of a European safety scheme.
Two swans have been shot and killed near Windsor Castle.
9am - 10am
Now playing: Non-stop hit music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments