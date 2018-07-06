Man Arrested Over Assaults On Boys In Banbury

6 July 2018, 17:31

Thames Valley Police Car Bonnet

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of physical assaults against boys in relation to circumcision procedures.

Hampshire and Thames Valley Police forces are leading the investigation into Mohammad Siddiqui, from the Winson Green area of west Birmingham, over the alleged assaults which are said to have been carried out at the alleged victims' homes in Banbury, Oxfordshire, and Bristol.

Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Bitters, of Hampshire Police, said: "This is a large investigation and we are already speaking to a number of people in relation to these allegations, however we would like to speak to anyone who may have information that can help us with our investigation or is concerned about a procedure which has taken place privately since 2015.

"We are asking parents or guardians of boys circumcised, or healthcare workers, who have concerns about the procedure, the aftercare provided, or the recovery to come forward.

"We are not investigating the practice of circumcision, we are investigating if any criminality took place relating to an individual's actions when undertaking this procedure or the aftercare provided."

A Hampshire Police spokesman said that an address was being searched in Birmingham as part of the inquiry.

He added that Mr Siddiqui, who was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, had since been released from custody but remains under investigation.

