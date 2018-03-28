Man In Court Over Murder In Basingstoke

28 March 2018, 07:36

Jason Williams Basingstoke murder victim

A man's due before magistrates later charged with murdering Jason Williams, whose body was found in a park in Basingstoke.

37-year-old Kasey Rolfe, of no fixed address, is the second person to be charged over the 41-year-old's death.

Jason was found stabbed in Russell Howard Park shortly before 1.30am on Tuesday 20 February.

Kasey Wayne Rolfe, 37, of no fixed abode, is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 28 March.

Detectives had previously charged David John Brewer, 34, of West Ham Close, Basingstoke, and he is due to stand trial at Winchester Crown Court.

