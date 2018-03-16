Man Guilty Of Banbury Murder
16 March 2018, 08:33
A man's due to be sentenced, for stabbing a fellow drug addict to death in Banbury.
Yesterday, Raymond Morgan was found guilty of murdering 25-year-old Mark Pawley in Newland Road in October.
The 53-year-old was acquitted of the murder of another man, Adrian Fannon, 39, who was also found dead in the same flat.
Prosecutors said all three men were heroin and cocaine addicts.
The following tribute was paid by the family of Mark Pawley after his death:
“Mark was a lovable rogue, who made you smile and cry with laughter and was known for his love of singing and dancing. His life has led him to some dark places but he shone bright in most people’s eyes.
“We will remember you as the tall, handsome baby of the family with a big head and heart.
“Our family are devastated and heartbroken at the shocking loss of Mark who, behind all of his troubles, was a truly loved and loving person.
“Mark was a loving son, father, brother, grandson and uncle. We do not know how as a family we will get over this. We know you will be safe with Mum and although gone you will never be forgotten.”