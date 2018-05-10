Man Jailed For 'Prolonged' Reading Attack

A man's been jailed for 12 years, after being convicted of what police have called a 'prolonged and violent attack' in Reading.

Augustus Struckatis - who's 26 and from Caversham - stabbed, cut and beat a man last Halloween. His victim suffered a brain injury and broke vertabrae.

He was convicted of one count of Section 18 grievous bodily harm after being found guilty by unanimous jury following a trial at the same court, which began on 23 April.

Between 4am and 8am on 31 October last year, the victim, a 26-year-old man who had been introduced to Struckatis the day before by a friend, was attacked with a knife at a property in Amersham Road.

During the assault he sustained cut, stab and prick marks to his arms and hands as well as a laceration to his ear. He was also severely beaten by being kicked and suffered a traumatic brain injury, broken vertebrae and a fractured shoulder blade.

His injuries were assessed as life-threatening and he was transported to hospital where he remained for two weeks.

Struckatis was charged with the offences on 1 November last year.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Hannah Bee, of Force CID based at Reading police station, said:

“The victim suffered severe injuries following this violent and sustained attack by Struckatis. It took less than four hours for the Jury to convict him for this offence for which he has now received a significant prison sentence. I would like to thank the victim for the great courage shown throughout the investigation.”