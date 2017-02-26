Man Missing From Oxfordshire

26th February 2017, 12:37

mark robinson oxfordshire

Comments

Thames Valley Police is re-appealing for the public’s help in locating a man missing from Chinnor, Oxfordshire missing for a month.

 

Mark Robinson, aged 53, from Crowell, Oxfordshire, was last seen on Thursday 26 January at around 7am in Chinnor Road, Chinnor, Oxfordshire.

Mark is white, 6ft, of medium build, with balding grey hair.

When he was last seen it is believed he was wearing a suit and a grey over coat and was carrying a black leather shoulder bag.

Mark is thought to have access to a grey Mazda 3 vehicle and may have travelled to the following areas in the UK: West Yorkshire, West Midlands, Cumbria, Lancashire and Scotland. We are sharing our appeal with the relevant police forces in these areas.

Investigating officer, PC Neil McGrath said: 

“Mark’s family and Thames Valley Police are becoming extremely worried for his welfare. The Force has still not been able to make contact with Mark since he went missing last month.

“We are urging motorists to please keep a look out for anyone matching the description of Mark Robinson driving a grey Mazda 3. If you think you see Mark or his vehicle please call Thames Valley Police via 101 and quote reference 1609 (26/01).

“Mark, if you see this appeal, please make contact with Thames Valley Police so we can let your friends and family know you are safe and well.”

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred location:

Go

On TV: Emma Bunton's 90 From The 90s

10am - 5pm

Watch heart TV

  • Extreme More Than Words

    13:21

    iTunes

  • Deee-Lite Groove Is In The Heart

    13:17

    iTunes

  • Wilson Phillips Hold On

    13:14

    iTunes

  • Mantronix Got To Have Your Love

    13:05

    iTunes

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart on Twitter