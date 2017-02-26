Man Missing From Oxfordshire

Thames Valley Police is re-appealing for the public’s help in locating a man missing from Chinnor, Oxfordshire missing for a month.

Mark Robinson, aged 53, from Crowell, Oxfordshire, was last seen on Thursday 26 January at around 7am in Chinnor Road, Chinnor, Oxfordshire.

Mark is white, 6ft, of medium build, with balding grey hair.

When he was last seen it is believed he was wearing a suit and a grey over coat and was carrying a black leather shoulder bag.

Mark is thought to have access to a grey Mazda 3 vehicle and may have travelled to the following areas in the UK: West Yorkshire, West Midlands, Cumbria, Lancashire and Scotland. We are sharing our appeal with the relevant police forces in these areas.

Investigating officer, PC Neil McGrath said:

“Mark’s family and Thames Valley Police are becoming extremely worried for his welfare. The Force has still not been able to make contact with Mark since he went missing last month.

“We are urging motorists to please keep a look out for anyone matching the description of Mark Robinson driving a grey Mazda 3. If you think you see Mark or his vehicle please call Thames Valley Police via 101 and quote reference 1609 (26/01).

“Mark, if you see this appeal, please make contact with Thames Valley Police so we can let your friends and family know you are safe and well.”