Man Pulled From Oxford River Dies

31st January 2017, 11:07

John Radcliffe Hospital

A man has died in the John Radcliffe Hospital after he was pulled from the River Cherwell in Oxford.

He fell near Magdalen Bridge yesterday afternoon and was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said the force "can confirm that a man in his 30s has sadly died following yesterday's fear for welfare incident in Oxford.

"Officers were called at about 2.40pm yesterday by the ambulance service following reports that a man had fallen into the river near Magdalen Bridge in High Street, Oxford.

"The man was recovered from the river at about 4.30pm and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital where he died a short while later. Next of kin have been informed.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

