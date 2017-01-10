Man Treated After M4 Wokingham Van Crash

A man has been treated for shoulder injuries after two vans crashed on the M4.

It happened near Wokingham this morning leaving long delays around Berkshire.

At one point the traffic was so bad the queues were going all the way back to Theale at Junction 12.

Thames Valley Police say their officers were called about 7.05 following reports of a collision involving two vans on the M4 between J11 and J10.

Officers attended the scene along with the fire and ambulance service.

A spokesman for the South Central Ambulance service told Heart, paramedics were treating a patient with for shoulder injuries at the scene.