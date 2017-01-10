Man Treated After M4 Wokingham Van Crash

10th January 2017, 10:17

Plymouth traffic car

Comments

A man has been treated for shoulder injuries after two vans crashed on the M4.

It happened near Wokingham this morning leaving long delays around Berkshire.

At one point the traffic was so bad the queues were going all the way back to Theale at Junction 12.

Thames Valley Police say their officers were called about 7.05 following reports of a collision involving two vans on the M4 between J11 and J10.

Officers attended the scene along with the fire and ambulance service.

A spokesman for the South Central Ambulance service told Heart, paramedics were treating a patient with for shoulder injuries at the scene.

Kate Middleton Kate Turns 35

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrates her 35th birthday today.

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred location:

Go

On TV: Heart's Feel Good 50

11am - 2pm

Watch heart TV

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart on Twitter