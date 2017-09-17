Man With Head Injuries Attacked In Reading

A man is being treated for head injuries following an attack in Reading. Officers want to trace anyone who saw a man and a woman in their 20's who ran off along Friar Street.

Latest from Thames Valley Police

At around 1am on Saturday morning (16/9), a male was talking to a woman in Cross Street outside Nu-Vo. He was approached by three men, the victim and his two friends, and they have a verbal altercation. The man who was with the female has assaulted all three men, punching them to the floor. He then walks off on to Friar Street with the woman. The three men then follow him where he assaults them again outside STA Travel.

0ne victim a man in his fifties has received an injury to his head; he was taken to hospital where he remains. His injuries are not life threatening but are believed to be serious.

The other two men have received minor injuries.

Following the incident the offender and woman have run off along Friar Street.

The offender is described as a white man, around 6ft 2ins, in his late twenties to early thirties, dark hair, wearing a hooded black “Puffa” style jacket, and blue jeans. He was with a woman with dark curly hair, wearing a brown leather jacket.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Peter Cave of Force CID, based at Reading police station, said: “We are investigating this assault which started on Cross Street continuing on to Friar Street, both in Reading Town Centre, which happened at around 1am.

“We believe there are a number of people who have witnessed these assaults and we would ask anyone with information to please come forward.

“We would ask anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference 43170275074.”

