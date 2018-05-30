Men Charged With Attempted Rape In Reading

Two men have been charged with attempted rape and false imprisonment - after a woman was attacked in Reading.

The victim, in her fifties, was assaulted in King's Street early on Friday.

The men are due back in court in July.

Praveen Linga, aged 28 of Watlington Street, Reading has been charged with one count of attempted rape of a female over 16, one count of false imprisonment and one count of perverting the course of justice.

Vasile Irofte, aged 18, of no fixed abode has been charged with one count of attempted rape of a female over 16, and one count of false imprisonment.

It relates to an incident in which the woman in her fifties was the victim of an attempted rape at an address in King’s Street, Reading at around 2am on Friday 25 May.

The two men appeared at Reading Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (29 May). They were both remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on 2 July 2018.