Met Office issues heatwave warning

The Met Office has issued a Level 3 Heatwave alert for the South of England.

The warning came into force at 6am on Monday and is expected to end at 9pm on Tuesday evening.

Sustained high temperatures day and night have triggered the Public Health alert after the Met Office confirmed threshold temperatures that can affect health have been reached.

The elderly, babies and young children, the sick and those with breathing or heart conditions are particularly susceptible to the heat.

Health and social care workers in the Oxfordshire community, hospitals and care homes have been advised by the county council to regularly check on vulnerable patients, share sun safety messages, make sure room temperatures are set below 26 °C, ensure patients have access to cold water and ice and that medicines are stored in a cool place.

Stephen Pinel, of Oxfordshire County Council’s public health team, said: “While hot weather is enjoyable for most people and uncomfortable for some, sadly experience tells us that exposure to excessive heat can kill, with most cases of illness and death caused by heart and lung disease.

"Because we are not used to these very hot temperatures in England, local plans are in place to reduce the impact of harm from very hot weather."

In August 2003, there were over 2,000 excess deaths during one ten-day heatwave in the UK.

Oxfordshire County Council’s public health team is offering the following advice: