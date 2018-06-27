'Minimal' Crime At Royal Ascot This Year

Police say crime and trouble at Royal Ascot was 'minimal' this year, after big fights at some racecourses recently.

17 people were arrested over offences from drunken behaviour to sexual assault. Four were held on suspicion of assaulting police officers, and two have been charged.

Armed officers and others on horseback were among those on duty at the Berkshire racecourse. Thames Valley Police say 'officers worked closely with Ascot Racecourse Limited and other forces to ensure the prestigious event ran smoothly with minimal crime and disorder. Over 300,000 people attended across the five days'.

On Tuesday 19 June, a woman was arrested on suspicion of theft and was subsequently cautioned. A second woman was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and was cautioned.

On Wednesday 20 June, Sarmad Aziz, aged 31, of Mecklenburgh Square in London, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and later charged with one count of sexual assault. He was released on bail to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on 6 July.

Samuel Tatton-Scattergood, aged 30, of High Street in Shanklin was charged with one count of being drunk and disorderly. He was released on bail to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on 6 July. Another man was arrested for an outstanding warrant and appeared at Slough Magistrates’ Court the following day.

On Thursday 21 June, a man was arrested on suspicion of assault and later released subject to no further action. Another man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and received a caution.

On Friday 22 June, three men were arrested on suspicion of affray, two of these men received a penalty notice for disorder. Jamil Plested, aged 21, of Davy Place in Bracknell, was charged with one count of assaulting a police officer and section 4A of the Public Order Act. He was released on bail to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on 24 July.

One man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and received a Penalty Notice for Disorder. A woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and being drunk and disorderly. She was released under investigation for the assault and subject to no further action on the count of being drunk and disorderly. Another man was arrested on suspicion of assault and later released subject to no further action. Jack Mitchell, aged 25, of Addlestone Moor in Addlestone, was charged with one count of assaulting a police officer. He was released on bail to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on 9 July.

On Saturday 23 June, one man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and being drunk and disorderly, he was given a Penalty Notice for Disorder for being drunk and disorderly and released subject to no further action for the sexual assault. A woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and being drunk and disorderly, she was given a Penalty Notice for Disorder and released subject to no further action for the assault.

Liam Hewison, aged 26, of Whitton Road in Twickenham was charged with two counts of criminal damage. He was released on bail to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on 9 July.