Multi Million Pound Westgate Centre Opens

440 million pounds has been spent on the shopping centre re-development and it was the grand opening today.

Thousands of people have visited Westgate Shopping Centre on its first day of trading.

The doors were opened this morning as the finishing touches were still being made to the centre.

These people are thrilled it is finally open and hope it will be a huge boost to Oxford.

60 shops bars and restaurants will be open from today, but more will open by Christmas with around 200 brands expected to be available.

It's also got a 5 screen cinema and a rooftop bar.

Here is the view from the terrace:

More than 3000 full-time equivalent jobs have been created for the city.

Opening today

Retail:

John Lewis

Primark

Cath Kidston

Seasalt

Joules

MAC

White Stuff

Russel & Bromley

New Look

JD Sports

Tommy Hilfiger

Calvin Klein

Gant

Hobbs

Nespresso

Charles Tyrwhitt

Office

Vans

Victoria's Secret Pink

Jo Malone

River Island

Superdry

Uniqlo

Molton Brown

Smiggle

Smashbox

Levi

Body Shop

Ted Baker

Bobbi Brown

Mini Velvet

Oliver Bonas

Hugo Boss

TM Lewin

LK Bennet

Guess

Schuh

Aveda

Lush

Oasis

Sketchers

Blackwell's

Goldsmith

Boux Avenue

Timberland

T2

Acuitis

Leisure:

Sticks n Sushi

Cinnamon Kitchen

Nando's

Boost

Shake Lab

Ned's Noodles

Tommi's Burger Joint

Pret

Benito's hat

Shawa

Pho

The Breakfast Club

Pizza Pilgrims

Coming soon

Retail:

Next

& Other Stories

Trotters

Moss Bros

COS

Reiss

Loake

Neal's Yard

Angle Beauty

EE

Ann Summers

H & M

Ernest Jones

Accessorize

Carat

Burrows & Hare

Gidiva

Leisure:

Curzon Cinema

Caffe Concerto

Krispy Creme

Dirty Bonbes

Shoryu Ramen

Victor's

Comptoir Lebanese

Junkyard Golf

Burrows & Hare

Rola Wala

The Alchemist

Hotel Chocolat

Salt n Sauce

One of the biggest stores is John Lewis, which had a bit of a ribbon cutting count down when it opened, there was a queue outside most of the shops ready for trading at 10am.

Visitors were welcomed with a performance, which was based on the world of Alice in Wonderland.

The White Rabbit, The Mad Hatter and of course Alice were spotted around the shopping centre.

Here's a taster of the main performance.

Westgate is aiming to be a sustainable centre, there has been major improvement to five Park & Rides around the city wand 11 new bus routes. There's also 1000 new cycle spaces.

Opening hours:

Monday - Friday: 10am - 8pm

Saturday: 9pm - 8pm

Sunday: 11am - 5pm

Cinema, restaurants, bars and cafes open until late.