Multi Million Pound Westgate Centre Opens

24 October 2017, 16:46
440 million pounds has been spent on the shopping centre re-development and it was the grand opening today.
Thousands of people have visited Westgate Shopping Centre on its first day of trading.
The doors were opened this morning as the finishing touches were still being made to the centre.
These people are thrilled it is finally open and hope it will be a huge boost to Oxford.
60 shops bars and restaurants will be open from today, but more will open by Christmas with around 200 brands expected to be available.
It's also got a 5 screen cinema and a rooftop bar.
Here is the view from the terrace:
More than 3000 full-time equivalent jobs have been created for the city.
Opening today
Retail:
John Lewis
Primark
Cath Kidston
Seasalt
Joules
MAC
White Stuff
Russel & Bromley
New Look
JD Sports
Tommy Hilfiger
Calvin Klein
Gant
Hobbs
Nespresso
Charles Tyrwhitt
Office
Vans
Victoria's Secret Pink
Jo Malone
River Island
Superdry
Uniqlo
Molton Brown
Smiggle
Smashbox
Levi
Body Shop
Ted Baker
Bobbi Brown
Mini Velvet
Oliver Bonas
Hugo Boss
TM Lewin
LK Bennet
Guess
Schuh
Aveda
Lush
Oasis
Sketchers
Blackwell's
Goldsmith
Boux Avenue
Timberland
T2
Acuitis
Leisure:
Sticks n Sushi
Cinnamon Kitchen
Nando's
Boost
Shake Lab
Ned's Noodles
Tommi's Burger Joint
Pret
Benito's hat
Shawa
Pho
The Breakfast Club
Pizza Pilgrims
Coming soon
Retail:
Next
& Other Stories
Trotters
Moss Bros
COS
Reiss
Loake
Neal's Yard
Angle Beauty
EE
Ann Summers
H & M
Ernest Jones
Accessorize
Carat
Burrows & Hare
Gidiva
Leisure:
Curzon Cinema
Caffe Concerto
Krispy Creme
Dirty Bonbes
Shoryu Ramen
Victor's
Comptoir Lebanese
Junkyard Golf
Burrows & Hare
Rola Wala
The Alchemist
Hotel Chocolat
Salt n Sauce
One of the biggest stores is John Lewis, which had a bit of a ribbon cutting count down when it opened, there was a queue outside most of the shops ready for trading at 10am.
Visitors were welcomed with a performance, which was based on the world of Alice in Wonderland.
The White Rabbit, The Mad Hatter and of course Alice were spotted around the shopping centre.
Here's a taster of the main performance.
Westgate is aiming to be a sustainable centre, there has been major improvement to five Park & Rides around the city wand 11 new bus routes. There's also 1000 new cycle spaces.
Opening hours:
Monday - Friday: 10am - 8pm
Saturday: 9pm - 8pm
Sunday: 11am - 5pm
Cinema, restaurants, bars and cafes open until late.