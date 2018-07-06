No Trains At Oxford Station For 2 Weeks

Commuters who normally use Oxford station are bracing themselves for a difficult couple of weeks.

No trains will be stopping there from tomorrow until 23 July, for work upgrading the 1960s signalling and tracks to make services more reliable.

The council says it's working with Network Rail to keep noise and vibrations to a minimum.

Chiltern Railways says services from Oxford Parkway will be going to London, with customers advised to allow extra time for travel. The operator also expects stations such as Banbury, Bicester Village, Bicester North and Haddenham & Thame Parkway will also be busier than normal.

Alan Riley, Customer Services Director at Chiltern Railways:

"To continue to improve our railways, engineering work sometimes needs to take place over longer periods.

"Our customers may experience busier than normal journeys during this period especially on services to and from Oxford Parkway. We have added as many extra carriages as possible and we will have extra customer ambassadors at stations."

Chiltern Railways has also worked with Oxford Bus Company to provide an enhanced rail replacement service between Oxford and Oxford Parkway. Rail tickets will be valid on the rail replacement service between Oxford and Oxford Parkway.

The City Council says it's been working with Network Rail and its contractors to make sure that the improvement works 'cause as little noise and vibration as possible to residents and businesses'.

Network Rail has written to thousands of rail-side neighbours to tell them about the works and give contact numbers in case of complaint. During the rail works programme Council officers will also be monitoring noise and checking that their Consent conditions are being met.