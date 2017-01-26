Oxford Chancellor: Immigration Policy "Crazy"

Oxford Uni: Antiobiotics Caused Superbug
Overuse of antibiotics was the main reason for a serious stomach bug outbreak that spread through UK hospitals in the mid-2000s.
The Chancellor of Oxford University has urged the Government to stop treating international students as economic migrants.
Lord Patten of Barnes, branded the policy "crazy'' and blamed the Government's "obsession'' with immigration targets.
The Conservative Peer said "It would be extraordinary if having become global Britain we were to prevent the huge numbers of international students coming to study.
"Why do we deny ourselves, our universities, the benefits of educating more young people from around the world?''
He made the comments during the committee stage of the Higher Education and Research Bill in the House of Lords.
Overuse of antibiotics was the main reason for a serious stomach bug outbreak that spread through UK hospitals in the mid-2000s.
Oxfordshire is getting a new fire station in Carterton.
Labour and the SNP are renewing calls for the government to "come clean" about reports of a failed Trident test last summer.
The latest figures show house prices in Oxford went by 8.1% in the last year.
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments