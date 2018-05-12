Oxford Councillor Under Fire Over Facebook Posts

There are calls for an Oxford city councillor to be suspended or resign, after claims of offensive Facebook posts.

Labour's Ben Lloyd-Shogbesan is accused of sharing anti-Semitic and homophobic articles. He's apologised and removed them.

Leader of the Opposition on Oxford City Council, Lib Dem Cllr Andrew Gant, said: "The decent people of Oxford will find these reported views abhorrent and unacceptable. I call on the Labour leadership to suspend Cllr Lloyd-Shogbesan now."