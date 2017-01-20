Oxford House Prices Rise Again

20th January 2017

The latest figures show house prices in Oxford went by 8.1% in the last year.

The Hometrack UK Cities House Price Index shows the average home in the city will now set us back £422,700.

Meanwhile, property values in Bristol increased faster than any other major UK city across 2016 - 9.6%.

Hometrack said the 7.3% annual price rise in London is the lowest seen in more than three years, since July 2013.

Insight Director Richard Donnell, said: "2017 looks set to be a year when the North-South divide for house prices might finally start to narrow once again.''

