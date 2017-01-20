Oxford House Prices Rise Again

Man Charged With Aylesbury Murder
A man's been charged with murdering Daniel Lavender in Aylesbury.
The latest figures show house prices in Oxford went by 8.1% in the last year.
The Hometrack UK Cities House Price Index shows the average home in the city will now set us back £422,700.
Meanwhile, property values in Bristol increased faster than any other major UK city across 2016 - 9.6%.
Hometrack said the 7.3% annual price rise in London is the lowest seen in more than three years, since July 2013.
Insight Director Richard Donnell, said: "2017 looks set to be a year when the North-South divide for house prices might finally start to narrow once again.''
More than 150 distracted motorists were pulled over in Hampshire and the Thames Valley in a week-long operation.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Leonne Weeks, 16, who was found dead on a path in Rotherham.
One of George Michael's cousins has said he suspects the star died of an accidental drugs overdose.
