Oxford Murder Investigation Started

Extra police patrols are taking place in the area. Officers want to trace anyone who saw what happened.

Latest Statement from Thames Valley Police

At around 11pm on Thursday 1st June officers were called to reports of a group of men fighting around the Jourdain Road area of Blackbird Leys.

Officers attended and found a man in his late twenties with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital but sadly died. The man's next of kin have been informed.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Ailsa Kent, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “We have launched a murder investigation and are actively pursuing many lines of enquiry.

“We are appealing for the public’s help and would advise anyone who may have information that could relate to this serious incident to come forward.

“As a result of the incident you will see an increased police presence in the area whilst our investigation is ongoing and also to provide reassurance to members of the public.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '1806 1/6/2017', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.